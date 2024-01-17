Report Unveils Racial Disparity in Connecticut's Housing Crisis

Connecticut Voices for Children, a notable research organization, recently published a report uncovering a disturbing trend in Connecticut's housing market. Black and Latino residents, the report reveals, face a heightened risk of home foreclosure and eviction, a risk significantly higher than other demographics in the state. The report implicates restrictive housing construction laws and regulations in exacerbating this issue, which has resulted in a limited housing stock and subsequently, more expensive homes.

Advertisment

The Pricey State of Housing in Connecticut

The report, 'Fostering Stable Homes: Tackling Housing Displacement For a Stronger Connecticut,' sheds light on the dire state of affordable housing in Connecticut. A paltry 2% of zoned land in the state is designated for multifamily housing with more than four units. On the other hand, 62% is sanctioned for single-family homes. This intentional restriction on growth has engendered underutilized residential land and stiff competition for the limited housing units, thereby inflating prices. The median rent in Connecticut stands at $1,374, while the median home value is a staggering $323,700.

Struggles of Black and Latino Homeowners

Advertisment

Due to the lack of affordable housing, more Black and Latino individuals have been compelled to resort to subprime mortgages, which carry higher interest rates and increase the risk of foreclosure. The report indicates that the rates of mortgage delinquencies among Black and Latino homeowners are alarmingly higher, with 15.9% of Black and 8.1% of Latino households falling behind on payments, compared to a statewide average of 5.5%.

Proposed Solutions and Predicaments

Connecticut Voices for Children advocates for state government intervention to promote affordable housing. However, any policy solutions will likely face stiff opposition due to the local resistance against denser housing. The organization urges state legislators to ease the development of affordable housing, mandate all municipalities to support it, and guard against excessive rent increases. These findings were deliberated upon during a recent meeting of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus of state legislators, to address residents' concerns over affordable housing.