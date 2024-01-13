Report Reveals Systematic Failures in New Mexico Water System, ‘Do Not Drink’ Order Issued

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), a water supplier to the inhabitants of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in southern New Mexico, has been held accountable for a series of systematic failures according to a report released by the New Mexico Environment Department. The investigation, triggered by a customer complaint regarding high pH levels, uncovered numerous management failures resulting in a “do not drink” order spanning from December 1 to December 6, 2023.

Unanswered Complaints and Ignored Alerts

The report revealed that the water system management neglected to calibrate pH probes and disregarded erratic water quality readings. Adding to this, it was found that they failed to investigate customer complaints about ‘slimy water’. This negligence and lack of responsiveness cast a concerning light on the water system’s management and its commitment to maintaining safe and high-quality water supply.

Arsenic Treatment Facilities Offline

Furthermore, the report disclosed that arsenic treatment facilities were offline at various times throughout the year, an alarming fact that was not communicated to the local customers or the state. This lack of transparency not only raises questions about the potential health risks to the local population but also the ethical practices of the utility authority.

Notices of Violation

In the wake of these issues, the Drinking Water Bureau, the body tasked with overseeing public water systems and providing various forms of assistance, issued seven notices of violation to CRRUA in the last year, with four in December 2023 alone. Despite these notices, only one violation has been resolved as of January 12, 2024.

$13.6 Million in Funding Yet Quality Compromised

Despite receiving over $13.6 million for water projects from New Mexico since 2012, CRRUA’s mismanagement has compromised the quality and safety of the water provided to its customers. This raises serious questions about the effective use of state funds and the accountability of those in charge of vital public utilities.