Repeat Offense: Woman Faces Court Again for Attempted Car Theft in Malojloj, Guam

Two weeks after a startling incident involving a running police car in Tamuning, Guam, a woman found herself back in the courtroom, facing allegations of another audacious attempt at auto theft. This time, the accused, Freta Lijabwe Mejbon, 30, allegedly tried to commandeer a car in Malojloj, leading to her arrest and a series of charges including burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.

Escalation of Events

On a seemingly ordinary Wednesday afternoon, local police were alerted to a vehicle theft in progress. Mejbon, according to reports, approached a resident's Toyota Corolla, initiating the ignition and attempting to reverse, only to be thwarted by the car owner's quick thinking. The situation escalated as Mejbon, when confronted by police officers at the scene, exhibited aggressive behavior, challenging an officer to a fight and resisting arrest.

Prior Encounters and Legal Consequences

Notably, this was not Mejbon's first encounter with the law. Just two weeks prior, she was implicated in a peculiar incident involving a police vehicle in Tamuning. During the investigation of a separate case, Mejbon, displaying erratic behavior, commandeered a police car, leading to her arrest and a slew of misdemeanor charges. Despite being released on a personal recognizance bond, her latest escapade has resulted in a $5,000 cash bail and the looming possibility of over a decade behind bars if convicted.

Community and Legal Implications

This series of events underscores a growing concern over vehicle-related crimes in Guam. Mejbon's actions not only highlight the personal ramifications of criminal behavior but also shed light on the broader societal impact, prompting a reevaluation of local security measures and legal responses to such offenses. As the community grapples with these challenges, the case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unlawful actions.