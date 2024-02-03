Rep. Mike Johnson Criticizes Biden Administration's Response to Attack on Jordan Base

In an intense critique of the Biden administration, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson has expressed his concerns over the response to a recent attack on an American base in Jordan, which tragically claimed the lives of three American service members. Johnson's dissatisfaction stems from what he perceives as a delayed reaction from the administration, implying an urgent need for a more prompt and effective response to such incidents.

Johnson's Critique of the Administration

Johnson criticized the administration for its alleged slow response to the attack. He argued that the tragic deaths of the three service members necessitated a clear and forceful response which, in his opinion, was lacking. According to Johnson, the administration waited for a week before responding to the attack, which he believes undermined the ability to end the attacks decisively. His critique underlines a demand for action and an end to the violent episodes endured over the past few months.

Call for a More Robust Response

Johnson's remarks were not merely a critique of the timing of the U.S. military strikes against Iranian-backed militia, but also a critique of the administration for telegraphing its response to Iran. He raised concerns about the administration revealing the nature of its response to the world, which, according to him, included Iran. This, he believes, compromised the element of surprise and potentially weakened the effect of the response.

Standing Firm Against Threats

Johnson underlined the need for the Biden administration to stand firm against those who would harm Americans, propagate terror, or threaten allies. He emphasized the importance of projecting strength to promote peace, highlighting the necessity of a more assertive stance in dealing with security threats towards American personnel abroad.