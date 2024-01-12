en English
Agriculture

Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor

In a recent House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing, Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler of New York stirred conversation with his assertion that the United States is dependent on the labor of ‘many illegal immigrants’ for performing agricultural tasks. Nadler argued that without this workforce, many crops would remain unharvested, eventually leading to decay.

Declining Birth Rate and Social Security Concerns

Nadler’s remarks came in the context of a declining birth rate in the country, which, according to him, could result in a shrinking population and put pressure on social security and Medicare systems. The higher ratio of dependents to supporters, he stressed, necessitates the integration of immigrant labor into the country’s workforce.

Reactions and Counterarguments

The representative’s views have sparked a flurry of responses on social media, with critics deeming his sentiment as clichéd and not making sense. The broader issues of illegal immigration’s impact on social services and the recent surge in encounters at the southern U.S. border also formed part of the discussion.

Other Democrats and Their Views

Nadler’s views find resonance with other Democrats, such as California Representative Nancy Pelosi and Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who have made similar arguments in the past. The debate over the necessity of immigrant labor, particularly in the agricultural sector, is thus a recurrent theme in the discourse around immigration reform.

Texas Governor’s Anti-Illegal Immigration Efforts

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been transporting migrants from the southern border to sanctuary cities like New York City in the north. This move is part of his anti-illegal immigration efforts and is aimed at relieving the pressure on border communities.

Agriculture
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Agriculture

