Agriculture

Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture

At a recent House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing, Representative Jerry Nadler communicated a controversial perspective on immigration. In his view, the United States requires the labor of “many illegal immigrants” to keep the agricultural industry thriving and to prevent vegetables from rotting in the field. This assertion came about during a broader conversation on the impact of illegal immigration on social services in the country.

The Economic Argument

Nadler connected the necessity of immigrants, regardless of their legal status, to the U.S.’s below-replacement-level birth rate. He cautioned about the potential implications of this demographic trend on the support ratio of beneficiaries of social security and Medicare. According to Nadler, immigrants, legal or illegal, play a vital role in the agricultural sector, helping to ensure the country’s food security and contributing to the economy.

Reactions and Criticisms

Nadler’s comments sparked a series of reactions on social media platforms. Among the critics was Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to President Trump, who questioned the premise of Nadler’s argument. The issue of illegal immigration continues to be a contentious topic in the U.S., emphasized by the record-breaking number of over 300,000 encounters at the southern border in December alone.

State-Level Responses

In response to the surge in migration and the strain on border communities, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has implemented a unique approach. Abbott’s office has transported around 27,000 migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions like New York City, claiming this strategy helps to alleviate pressure on border communities. However, not everyone agrees with this approach, with some arguing that it merely shifts the burden from one location to another without addressing the root causes of the issue.

