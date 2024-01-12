Rep. Greg Steube Criticizes White House’s Response to Attacks on US Service Members

In a recent interview on Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” U.S. Representative Greg Steube, an Army veteran, raised serious concerns about the recent attacks on American service members stationed in Iraq and Syria. The Florida Republican highlighted the lack of a strong response from the White House, suggesting that the attackers feel emboldened to carry out such actions with impunity.

Recent Attacks on US Service Members

According to Representative Steube, there have been attacks on 100 American service members, causing injuries to 66 of them. The representative’s criticism comes amid a backdrop of escalating hostilities, with the administration’s response—or lack thereof—becoming a point of contention. The lack of decisive action following these attacks has caused deep concern, particularly given the critical role these service members play in maintaining stability in the region.

The White House’s Lack of Response

Steube’s criticism focused on the White House’s handling of international funding and the U.S.-led coalition-related defensive counterattack on the Houthis. He voiced disappointment with the weak leadership demonstrated, suggesting that the administration’s inaction sends a message of tolerance to the attackers. The absence of a strong, decisive response, Steube suggests, is emboldening these attackers, implying a belief that they can continue such attacks without facing significant consequences.

Need for Strong Leadership

Steube emphasized the necessity of strong leadership to prevent further attacks. The current administration’s inaction in the face of escalating hostilities is a cause for concern. Rep. Steube calls for a reassessment of the approach, suggesting that the administration’s current stance may be perceived as a sign of weakness, potentially inviting further aggression. The implications of these recent attacks and the subsequent lack of a robust response reveal the need for a reassessment of strategy, a strengthening of leadership, and a firm stance against such acts of aggression.