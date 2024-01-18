Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Advocates for Flooding Study in Wahkiakum County

In a recent assertion of local priorities, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, U.S. Representative for Washington's 19th District, voiced her support for a study on the pressing flooding issues that have plagued the communities of Rosburg and Grays River in Wahkiakum County. Her testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee spotlighted the proposal submitted by Wahkiakum County Commissioners to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in October of the previous year, intended to leverage a new program aimed at fully funding small water resource projects for economically disadvantaged communities.

Historical Flooding Struggles

Gluesenkamp Perez's testimony was not just a call to action, but a historical narrative. She invoked a 40-year-old letter from the Port of Skamania, pleading for a land conveyance, to emphasize the lingering struggles with flooding in these riverine communities. This historical context underscored the urgency of the matter, drawing attention to the decades-old battle with flooding that these communities have been forced to endure.

She provided a stark outline of the consequences of these floods: the detrimental sediment accumulation at river confluences, the isolation of rural communities due to cut-off access, restrictions on emergency services, hindrances to business operations, and the limitations on school transportation. The laborious task of sediment removal was also emphasized, painting a picture of the arduous and relentless efforts of the local communities to manage the problems.

A Plea for Investigation and Solutions

By advocating for this study, Gluesenkamp Perez is urging the Army Corps to delve deeper into the causes of sediment accumulation and to devise effective solutions to alleviate the flooding risks these communities face. If successful, this could mark a significant stride towards safeguarding these communities from the devastating effects of flooding, echoing the spirit of resilience that has kept them going amidst their ongoing struggles.