Rep. Cori Bush Kicks Off Reelection Campaign Amid Controversy

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis), known for her role in the far-left 'The Squad', is set to inaugurate her reelection bid with a rally slated for January 27.

Advertisment

The political event will also feature U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), a fellow member of 'The Squad', and is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at Bush's campaign headquarters in Northwoods.

The two congresswomen, both known for their critical stances on Israel, have faced accusations of antisemitism due to their advocacy for the Palestinian cause.

Tlaib, distinguished as the sole Palestinian-American serving in Congress, faced a censure from the House following her reaction to a terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7.