Rep. Tenney Spotlights Security Gaps at US-Canadian Border Amid Concerns

Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has raised the alarm over significant vulnerabilities at the United States-Canadian border. Her concern is rooted in the steep increase in immigrant influx which she extensively discussed during a recent appearance on Fox Report with Jon Scott.

Strained Border Resources

In her conversations with U.S. Border Patrol agents, Tenney has observed that resources at the northern border are severely strained. This is primarily because personnel have been reallocated to manage the surge at the U.S.' southern border. This reassignment has inadvertently caused the northern border to become increasingly porous.

Surge in Arrests

Backing her observations with data, Tenney highlighted that there has been an elevenfold increase in arrests at the northern border. From 2021 to fiscal 2023, arrests rocketed to 10,021 individuals detained, a stark contrast to previous years.

Security Concerns and Proactive Measures

Tenney further underscored the potential security threats to New York. She claimed that a significant percentage of individuals on the terror watch list enter through the northern border. In response to these security concerns, Tenney has been proactive, proposing legislation to cut the salary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Financial Impact on New York

Beyond security, the representative also expressed worries about the financial burden on New York taxpayers. She estimates that illegal immigration through the northern border and the arrival of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to New York City since August 2022 could cost the state a staggering three billion dollars.

Unprecedented Scale of Illegal Immigration

Tenney also drew attention to the unprecedented scale of illegal immigration under the Biden administration. According to her, over 10 million immigrants have entered the country illegally since President Biden took office. This surge, primarily observed at the U.S.-Canadian border, has surpassed the total number of crossings in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 combined. This situation not only highlights the challenges faced by border agents and the impact on local residents, but also the significant strain on resources.