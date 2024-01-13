en English
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:15 pm EST
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing

In a recent turn of events, James Madison High School in Brooklyn became a temporary shelter for nearly 2,000 migrants, leading to a sudden switch to remote learning for its 3,700 students. The decision, taken by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has sparked a heated debate about the city’s handling of the migrant crisis.

Unexpected Shelter and its Impact

In an effort to safeguard the migrants from weather-related concerns at their previous shelter at Floyd Bennett Field, the school’s gym was repurposed. This immediate displacement caused significant disruption for the students, parents, and the community at large. Mayor Adams defended his move, drawing parallels with the city’s handling of emergency situations in the past.

Ocasio-Cortez’s Response and Criticism

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat and member of the ‘Squad’, was questioned about this development. She responded by stating that the high school was not within her district. While she acknowledged the necessity for a suitable facility for migrants, she did not endorse this as a long-term solution. Her comments received backlash on social media, with users highlighting her history of addressing issues outside her district, such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and immigration policies at the Texas border.

Broader Implications

The ‘Kennedy Saves the World’ podcast host, Kennedy, criticized Ocasio-Cortez for not taking ownership of the immigration policy issues that she advocates for. He suggested that these policies carry financial implications for cities across the United States. As the city grapples with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and considers imposing curfews on migrant shelters, the handling of the migrant crisis by the city remains under intense scrutiny, with various investigations and lawsuits ongoing.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

