Business

Reopening of Lukeville Port Promises Resurgence in Puerto Peñasco Tourism

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Reopening of Lukeville Port Promises Resurgence in Puerto Peñasco Tourism

Following a month-long closure that significantly impacted local businesses and tourism, the Lukeville port of entry, a key access point for Arizonans traveling to Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point or “Arizona’s beach,” is set to reopen. This move comes as a relief to many, including the owner of Chef Mickey’s Place, Mickey Medina, who is now preparing for an influx of customers by restocking fresh steaks and seafood and expecting his employees to return to full work schedules.

Shutdown Impact and Reopening

The port’s closure was a result of high volumes of migrant arrivals, necessitating the deployment of U.S. Border agents to assist with processing migrants. This move led to layoffs and reduced work hours for employees reliant on the tourism industry in Puerto Peñasco. However, the reopening announced after U.S. officials met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador brings hope for revival.

Political Reactions and Responses

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have persistently pressed the Administration to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry and Morley Gate in Nogales. Their concern was shared by Gov. Katie Hobbs, who expressed that the closure should not have happened in the first place and emphasized the importance of securing the border. The bipartisan criticism led to the deployment of the state’s National Guard to the border.

Challenges and Recovery

Despite the hopeful signs, safety concerns persist as the closure forced travelers to use alternative routes, leading to instances of violence and unsafe travel conditions. Community efforts, including fundraising and food distribution, have been aiding those affected by the port closure. Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the Mexico and U.S. governments for the reopening of the border. However, a full recovery of Puerto Peñasco’s economy may take time.

Business Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

