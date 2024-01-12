Reopening Amid Rebuilding: Dollar General Store in New Town, Jacksonville Welcomes New Chapter

The Dollar General store in New Town, Jacksonville, once a tragic site of a racially motivated shooting, is ringing in a new chapter. Five months following the heartbreaking incident that claimed the lives of three individuals, Jerrald Gallion, Anolt “A.J.” Laguerre Jr., and Angela Carr, the store reopened its doors on a hopeful Friday morning.

Mending Fences and Building Bridges

The store is not just a place for transactions—it’s a crucial local hub for purchasing food. Recognizing this, Dollar General sought feedback from community organizations, residents, and officials, leading to a store-wide renovation and the introduction of more fresh food options. The reopening, initially slated for the fall, was delayed to incorporate this invaluable community input.

A Community’s Resilience, Embodied

Now, the refurbished store stands as a testament to the community’s resilience. Offering fresh fruits, vegetables, pre-made salads, and an expanded selection of cold foods, it aims to meet the needs of the neighborhood. However, the store falls short of qualifying as a “Dollar General Market”, which boasts a wider food selection, including fresh meat.

Reopening Amid Controversy

Notwithstanding, the store’s reopening has been met with mixed reactions. It follows a lawsuit filed by the families of the victims against Dollar General, alleging negligence in ensuring the safety of employees and customers. While the company remains tight-lipped about security measures, the reopening symbolizes a stride towards normalcy for some residents. It is now fully staffed, hosting about ten employees, and features a permanent plaque inscribed with “JacksonvilleStrong”—a tribute to the victims.

Strengthening Community Bonds

The reopening extends beyond the store’s four walls. Dollar General has shown its commitment to the community’s recovery by contributing $1 million to local schools, businesses, and nonprofits. Jacksonville’s Mayor Donna Deegan expressed gratitude for the store’s reopening and its pledge to better serve the community. As the Dollar General store in New Town, Jacksonville, ushers in a new era, it’s a stark reminder of the strength of a community rising from tragedy, and the power of unity.