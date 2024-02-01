Rentometer's Q4 2023 Rent Report: Slower Growth in U.S. Rental Prices

Specialized in rental price data analysis, Rentometer has unveiled its Rent Report for the fourth quarter of 2023. The report, investigating three-bedroom single-family rentals (SFRs), comprises data from 646 cities. The cities had an ample number of data points for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2023.

Key Insights from the Report

The crucial insight from the report is that 82% of U.S. cities witnessed positive rent growth year-over-year. However, the second half of 2023 saw a considerable slowdown in the rate of increase across almost all cities and regions. The report provides intricate details about how rent prices evolved in particular markets during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Expert Commentary

Commenting on the findings, Rentometer's president, Mike Lapsley, highlighted the overall deceleration in rent growth. Rentometer, serving a varied customer base, including real estate professionals like investors, property managers, agents, and renters, generates over 20,000 reports daily to aid their operations.

Factors Influencing Rental Trends

The report further shed light on the factors contributing to the surge in rents, such as escalating home prices, mortgage interest rates, and housing stock shortages. For instance, the report provided statistics on the median rent in Peoria and the increase in rent prices in Illinois and Chicago, thus painting a comprehensive picture of the rental price trends in U.S. cities in 2023.