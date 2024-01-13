en English
RentCafe Study Reveals Stark Disparities in U.S. Rental Market

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
RentCafe Study Reveals Stark Disparities in U.S. Rental Market

The distinct disparity in the United States housing market was laid bare in a recent study by RentCafe. The results throw light on the stark contrast between various regions in terms of the space that an average national monthly rent of $1,700 can secure. While this amount typically leases an area of about 944 square feet, the actual space varies significantly depending on the location.

The Expensive and the Economical

New York City ZIP codes, particularly in Manhattan, emerged as some of the priciest regions. For instance, ZIP code 10013 in Lower Manhattan and TriBeCa offered a meager 211 square feet for the average rent, with no rentals available at or below $1,700. The Queens ZIP code of 11109 wasn’t far behind, offering only 234 square feet for the same price.

On the other hand, cities like Memphis, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, and Tulsa offered the most bang for your buck. Some areas in these cities provided nearly 2,000 square feet for $1,700 per month, almost double the national average.

Regional Rent Patterns

Despite the high prices, the average rent prices for all bedroom counts and property types in New York have seen a decrease of 2% in the last year. As of January 2024, the median rent for all bedroom counts and property types in New York stands at a whopping $3,900, which is 102% higher than the national average.

San Diego, California, also follows a similar trend with an average rent of $2,229 per month, marking a 2.07% decrease in the past year. However, the most affordable neighborhoods in San Diego—East County, Mira Mesa, and Grantville—still remain out of reach for many.

The Bigger Picture

Despite these regional fluctuations, the national average rent has witnessed a slight decrease of $17 over the past five months. This deceleration in rent growth is attributed to the rising multifamily supply. The market now expects no more rate hikes, with some cuts anticipated through 2024.

Overall, the study paints a vivid picture of the U.S. rental market, highlighting the broad discrepancies in housing affordability across the country. While renters in cities like Memphis and Oklahoma City enjoy spacious accommodations for their rent, those in places like New York and San Francisco find themselves cramped for space.

United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

