en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rent Hikes Threaten Stability in Sonoma County Mobile Home Parks

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Rent Hikes Threaten Stability in Sonoma County Mobile Home Parks

Mobile home parks in Sonoma County, including Youngstown, Little Woods, and Country Side, are under siege as residents grapple with rent increases that far exceed local rent control laws. In some cases, the hikes have soared as high as 300%, sparking fear and uncertainty among the inhabitants. These parks are home to low-income families and seniors who possess their homes but do not own the land they sit on, placing them in precarious circumstances.

Threats to Senior-Only Status and Closure of Parks

Adding fuel to the fire, Harmony Communities, the management company for some of these parks, is seeking to revoke the seniors-only status of Country Side Mobile Park. This move has roused the city of Cotati into action, which voted to impose a “senior housing overlay” to safeguard this status. This has led to the property owner issuing threats of a lawsuit and initiating the closure process of the park.

Residents Rally Against Exorbitant Rent Hikes

With the looming threat of evictions and the potential loss of affordable housing options, a rally was staged in Petaluma where residents from across the parks congregated in a show of solidarity. They raised their voices against the landlords and their unjust rent increases, emphasizing the need to protect their homes and the affordability of living in the Bay Area.

Hope Amidst the Turmoil

Despite the grim circumstance, activists like Jodi Johnson remain optimistic. They believe that through unity, the residents of these mobile home parks can withstand the pressure mounted by the landlords and preserve their living situation. The Novato City Council is also contemplating updates to the mobile home rent-control ordinance, which include potential changes such as rent-reduction petitions and dispute settlement arrangements. The proposed changes could lead to rent increases based on the consumer price index without necessitating such increases in a given year, with a proposed rent cap at 3.5% under these rules. These proposed changes are set to return to the council in March for further discussion and a potential vote.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
Yihong Precision, a small-scale manufacturer of type-C adapters catering to major electronics giants like Sony, Nintendo, and Xiaomi Corp, is grappling with a series of challenges. The global consumer electronics market is experiencing a downturn, and supply chain disruptions continue to persist in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has forced Yihong, like many
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
2 mins ago
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
2 mins ago
Australia Day Holiday Brings Delays and Controversies
Unmasking British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE: A High Return or a High Risk?
1 min ago
Unmasking British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE: A High Return or a High Risk?
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
1 min ago
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
2 mins ago
Arriba Group Eyes Mergers and Acquisitions in a Strategic Growth Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
55 seconds
Suriname's Former President Desi Bouterse Vanishes Ahead of Murder Trial
Dallas Cowboys Stunned in Playoff Defeat Against Green Bay Packers
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Stunned in Playoff Defeat Against Green Bay Packers
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
1 min
Agassi Crowns Djokovic as Greatest Men's Tennis Player of All Time
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
2 mins
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
2 mins
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
2 mins
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
2 mins
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
2 mins
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
2 mins
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
42 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app