Rent Hikes Threaten Stability in Sonoma County Mobile Home Parks

Mobile home parks in Sonoma County, including Youngstown, Little Woods, and Country Side, are under siege as residents grapple with rent increases that far exceed local rent control laws. In some cases, the hikes have soared as high as 300%, sparking fear and uncertainty among the inhabitants. These parks are home to low-income families and seniors who possess their homes but do not own the land they sit on, placing them in precarious circumstances.

Threats to Senior-Only Status and Closure of Parks

Adding fuel to the fire, Harmony Communities, the management company for some of these parks, is seeking to revoke the seniors-only status of Country Side Mobile Park. This move has roused the city of Cotati into action, which voted to impose a “senior housing overlay” to safeguard this status. This has led to the property owner issuing threats of a lawsuit and initiating the closure process of the park.

Residents Rally Against Exorbitant Rent Hikes

With the looming threat of evictions and the potential loss of affordable housing options, a rally was staged in Petaluma where residents from across the parks congregated in a show of solidarity. They raised their voices against the landlords and their unjust rent increases, emphasizing the need to protect their homes and the affordability of living in the Bay Area.

Hope Amidst the Turmoil

Despite the grim circumstance, activists like Jodi Johnson remain optimistic. They believe that through unity, the residents of these mobile home parks can withstand the pressure mounted by the landlords and preserve their living situation. The Novato City Council is also contemplating updates to the mobile home rent-control ordinance, which include potential changes such as rent-reduction petitions and dispute settlement arrangements. The proposed changes could lead to rent increases based on the consumer price index without necessitating such increases in a given year, with a proposed rent cap at 3.5% under these rules. These proposed changes are set to return to the council in March for further discussion and a potential vote.