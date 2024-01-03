en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Renowned Journalist Rayner Pike Dies at 90, Leaves Legacy Behind

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Renowned Journalist Rayner Pike Dies at 90, Leaves Legacy Behind

Renowned journalist Rayner Pike, who dedicated his life to shaping the landscape of journalism in New York City, passed away at 90 on December 26, 2023. His home in Arlington, Massachusetts, became the touchstone for remembrances as former colleagues and family members paid tribute to this journalistic stalwart. His wide-ranging knowledge, exceptional writing skills, and humble demeanor marked his four-decade-long career with the Associated Press (AP).

A Legacy of Words

Notable for his astute coverage of significant events, Pike left an indelible mark on journalism. His fast and trustworthy writing was a testament to his dedication to the craft. As a testament to his humility, Pike often chose to forego bylines, letting his work shine on its own merit.

One of his most significant contributions was coining the term ‘Teflon Don’ for notorious mobster John Gotti, a testament to his keen observation and linguistic prowess. Despite the pressure of covering such high-profile stories, Pike displayed an unflappable demeanor, earning respect from his colleagues and peers.

Mentoring the Next Generation

Outside the AP newsroom, Pike shared his wisdom with the next generation of journalists as an instructor at Rutgers University. He was revered for his intellectual approach to reporting, fostering an environment that encouraged rigorous fact-checking and thoughtful storytelling.

Remembering Rayner Pike

As news of Pike’s passing emerged, tributes flowed in from former co-workers and colleagues who fondly remembered his quick wit and reliability. His wife Nancy, and daughter Leah, shared personal anecdotes highlighting his playful spirit and command of language, painting a picture of a man who embodied the essence of journalism.

Like his father, a firefighter, Pike’s approach to journalism was one of readiness and response. He combined speed and thoughtfulness in his reporting, a testament to his dedication to his craft. His death marks the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire journalists worldwide.

0
Obituary United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
35 mins ago
Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love
John Stephen Dunleavy, widely known as Steve, a retired Sergeant of the Bermuda Police Service (BPS), a dedicated father and grandfather, and an adored friend, passed away on June 24th, 1946, leaving behind a legacy of service and love. A man with a profound passion for Bermuda and its community, Steve’s life was marked by
Remembering Steve Dunleavy: A Man of Service and Love
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
2 hours ago
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Philadelphia Mourns the Tragic Death of Beloved Community Figure, Tatiana Vargas
3 hours ago
Philadelphia Mourns the Tragic Death of Beloved Community Figure, Tatiana Vargas
Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director
43 mins ago
Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director
Small Craft Advisory Issued Amid Windy Conditions; Parsonsburg Mourns the Loss of Brittney Lynn Daye
45 mins ago
Small Craft Advisory Issued Amid Windy Conditions; Parsonsburg Mourns the Loss of Brittney Lynn Daye
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
1 hour ago
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
Latest Headlines
World News
Jimmy Butler: The Impact of Dwyane Wade's Legacy on His NBA Career
33 seconds
Jimmy Butler: The Impact of Dwyane Wade's Legacy on His NBA Career
Advocate Health Revamps Population Health Strategy with Innovative Approaches
50 seconds
Advocate Health Revamps Population Health Strategy with Innovative Approaches
Kazi Nabil Ahmed Stumps for Development and Peace in Jessore-3 Constituency
2 mins
Kazi Nabil Ahmed Stumps for Development and Peace in Jessore-3 Constituency
Justin Gabriel Discloses Original Plans for NXT’s First Season
2 mins
Justin Gabriel Discloses Original Plans for NXT’s First Season
Journalists Engage with Beneficiaries at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event
2 mins
Journalists Engage with Beneficiaries at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event
Record-High Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff National Championship
2 mins
Record-High Ticket Prices for College Football Playoff National Championship
Finley Stadium to Witness Major Upgrades in 2024: Introducing the Ultra Club
3 mins
Finley Stadium to Witness Major Upgrades in 2024: Introducing the Ultra Club
St. Mary's Little League Calls for Umpires: An Opportunity to Shape Young Athletes' Future
4 mins
St. Mary's Little League Calls for Umpires: An Opportunity to Shape Young Athletes' Future
Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In
4 mins
Country Music Legend Joe Bonsall Retires from The Oak Ridge Boys Tour, Ben James Steps In
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
29 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
30 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
58 mins
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app