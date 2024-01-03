Renewed U.S. Commitment to European Security Amidst Growing Threats

In 2015, Europe found itself grappling with challenges that directly affected the United States interests, with a resurgent Russia’s actions in Ukraine, wavering confidence in America’s commitment to transatlantic security, and escalating Islamist terrorism highlighted by the Charlie Hebdo attack. These challenges necessitated a renewed U.S. commitment to European security and leadership, which was not only crucial for European allies but also integral to U.S. security and economic prosperity.

Unease over US’s Commitment to European Security

European leaders expressed concern over the US’s commitment to European security, especially following former President Trump’s statements about potential withdrawal from NATO. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine underscored the persistent threat Russia posed to Europe, prompting a growing recognition among European nations for the need to invest in their own defense and security capabilities. The delay in US aid for Ukraine sent shockwaves through Europe, suggesting that the US could not be fully relied upon, thereby weakening the US’s global partnerships.

Reviving NATO’s Relevance

Despite initial complacency about investing in defense, European countries are now committed to strengthening security and investing in defense. The relative decline of US power has created a vacuum, urging European countries to step up and fill it to ensure responsible security actors striving for peace. Amid Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, U.S. troops have begun arriving in Europe to bolster NATO. The US and Europe have warned of substantial sanctions on Russia should it invade Ukraine, highlighting the importance of making NATO relevant again.

Promoting Economic Freedom Across Europe

The US Department of Defense announced a security assistance package for Ukraine valued at up to USD 250 M on 27 December 2023, reinforcing the need to promote economic freedom across Europe. Furthermore, Finland signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, aligning greater ties with Washington in line with Finland’s NATO accession in April. The European Union sanctioned Russia’s state-run diamond giant Alrosa and its CEO, imposing a ban on imports of precious stones over the Ukraine war.

Standing with European Allies

Amidst the escalating conflict, the U.S. is urged to stand with its European allies and address threats from both external forces like Russia and internal threats from Islamist militants. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham hosted Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Defense, Dr. Arnold Kammel, at the command’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on Nov. 30, 2023. The meeting aimed at identifying areas for future military cooperation, reflecting the long-standing cooperation between the U.S. and Austria, including participation in the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation program. The alliance with Austria, along with other European allies, is a testament to the U.S.’s commitment to ensuring stability and security on both sides of the Atlantic.