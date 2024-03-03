Renewal Exhibition at Gallery North: Showcasing Four Northwest Artists' Vision in March

Gallery North, a beacon of artistic expression in Edmonds, Washington, is set to host 'Renewal', a captivating exhibition featuring the works of four distinguished Northwest artists: Jeff Harrison, Jurate Harrison, E. Aušy Ramanauskas, and Edward French. This showcase, running from March 1st to 31st, promises an immersive journey through photography, sculpture, and wood artistry, reflecting the diverse and dynamic essence of the Pacific Northwest.

Artistic Journeys Intersecting at Gallery North

Jeff Harrison, with a rich 40-year history in photography influenced by legends like Ansel Adams, brings to the exhibition a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of coastal Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, and California. His works, celebrated in the Polaroid Museum and numerous private collections, offer viewers a glimpse into the serene and majestic landscapes that have shaped his artistic vision.

Jurate Harrison's creations, inspired by the mystic aura of Baltic and Nordic myths, invite onlookers into a dreamy, ethereal world. Her art resonates with the mystical feelings that, she believes, lie deep within everyone, providing a space for introspection and connection with the ancient tales that have pervaded the Northwest's atmosphere.

E. Aušy Ramanauskas's exploration of creativity across various mediums is driven by her quest to find light in darkness. With a background in art and architecture, Ramanauskas's work is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the human spirit, seeking beauty and hope even in challenging times.

Edward French, a wood artist from Redmond, is known for his meticulously crafted boxes and vases. His artistry, which has graced the Microsoft Gallery among others, showcases the intricate and delicate balance between form and function, revealing the inherent beauty of natural materials.

Golden Ticket Sale: A Unique Opportunity

In conjunction with the 'Renewal' exhibition, Gallery North announces the Golden Ticket Sale, offering art lovers a chance to acquire select pieces at special prices. This limited-time event highlights the gallery's commitment to making art accessible to a wider audience, and celebrates the creative spirit of its members.

About Gallery North

For over 60 years, Gallery North has stood as a pillar of the artist community in Edmonds, Washington. As one of the nation's longest-running artist cooperative galleries, it continues its mission to promote and sell local art. Nestled in the heart of downtown Edmonds, the gallery is a testament to the vibrant cultural heritage of the Pacific Northwest, and a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.

As 'Renewal' brings together the diverse talents of Jeff Harrison, Jurate Harrison, E. Aušy Ramanauskas, and Edward French, Gallery North prepares to offer its visitors an unparalleled artistic experience. This exhibition not only highlights the rich tapestry of Northwest art but also underscores the gallery's enduring legacy as a sanctuary for creative expression and community engagement.