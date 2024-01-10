Renewable Energy in Minnesota: Transforming Manure into Gas

The significance of renewable energy has swept across the globe, and Minnesota is no exception. Where the dairy industry once contributed heavily to methane emissions, an innovative solution has emerged. Dooley's Natural Gas, a prominent player in the energy sector, has proposed a $13.9 million pipeline spanning 28 miles. This pipeline aims to harness renewable natural gas (RNG) from four major dairies in Swift, Chippewa, and Kandiyohi counties. The target? To transform manure, once seen as a pollutant, into a source of renewable energy.

Turning Waste into Wealth

The pipeline, a beacon of potential job creation, has been designed to capture RNG from the dairies operated by Riverview. This RNG will then be transported to the Alliance Transmission Pipeline, where it will serve as fuel for transportation. The majority of the pipeline will operate at low pressure, with a final 100-foot segment functioning at high pressure. This high-pressure section necessitates approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). The PUC has accepted Dooley's permit application but is yet to act upon it.

Fueling the Future

The project, part of the broader fight against climate change, is already in motion. Biodigesters are being constructed at the dairies, marking the first step towards converting manure into RNG. The project’s potential to reduce carbon emissions aligns with global clean energy goals and represents a novel approach in the energy sector.

Despite its innovative approach, the project has not been without opposition. Environmental groups expressed concerns over the potential incentivization of large, methane-emitting farms and the impact on smaller dairies. Moreover, Dooley's proposal to use up to $45 million in tax-exempt bonds for future debt refinancing has raised eyebrows, although this does not currently obligate the involved counties.