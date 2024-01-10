en English
Education

Renee Knake Jefferson On Democratizing Law and Enhancing Justice Accessibility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
As a society, we are grappling with a crisis of access to justice, a reality known all too well by legal scholar and innovator, Renee Knake Jefferson. The ABA Journal’s 2013 Legal Rebel, Jefferson recently cast a spotlight on this issue in a conversation with the ABA Journal’s Lee Rawles on The Modern Law Library podcast. The discussion revolved around her new book, ‘Law Democratized: A Blueprint for Solving the Justice Crisis.’

Decoding the Justice Crisis

The book’s inception is rooted in Jefferson’s decade-long research and initiatives to improve accessibility to legal services. It is a direct response to a startling figure that underscores the dire state of the justice system: 87% of American households with legal issues do not seek legal help. Jefferson’s book, therefore, seeks to address this gaping hole and democratize legal services.

Alternative Business Models and Global Experiments

In ‘Law Democratized,’ Jefferson examines an array of alternative business models and access-to-justice projects from around the world. She doesn’t shy away from highlighting unsuccessful experiments, such as the legal services offered in British grocery stores. Yet, she also underscores successful approaches, providing a balanced perspective on the global efforts to enhance justice accessibility.

Advocacy, Regulatory Reforms, and the Role of Law Schools

Jefferson’s book is not just an academic exploration; it offers practical suggestions for public advocacy and regulatory reforms. It commends the successful regulatory sandbox experiments in states like Utah and Texas and advocates for law schools to play a more proactive role in serving communities and students. Jefferson argues that they should be more than just breeding grounds for lawyers; they should be catalysts for justice.

Widening Access to Civil Legal Services

Jefferson also posits a novel approach to enhancing access to civil legal services. She suggests the use of antitrust law and the First Amendment to widen access without necessarily involving lawyers directly. This innovative perspective underscores her commitment to thinking outside the box to address the justice crisis.

AI and Legal Ethics

Jefferson’s expertise extends to legal ethics and the use of artificial intelligence in the legal field. Contrary to popular opinion, she suggests that an immediate overhaul of the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct for AI may not be necessary, adding a nuanced perspective to the ongoing dialogue about AI’s role in the legal realm.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

