Remembering Robbie Fay McWherter Hines: A Pillar of the Gleason Community

In the heart of Gleason, a small town known for its warmth and tight-knit community, the passing of Robbie Fay McWherter Hines marks the end of an era. Born on March 30, 1943, Robbie lived a life that was as vibrant and nurturing as the gardens she loved to tend. On February 10, 2024, at the age of 80, she left behind a legacy that is as enduring as the memories of those who knew her. Robbie's final wish to be cremated will be honored, with a memorial service slated for March 2 at the First Baptist Church in Gleason. The community is invited to pay their respects, starting from noon until the service begins, reflecting on the impact Robbie made in their lives.

A Life Remembered

Robbie's journey began in Gleason, where she was born to J.P. and Neil McWherter. Her life was one of service and love, not just to her immediate family, but to everyone in Gleason. Robbie and her late husband, William 'Bill' Thomas Hines, shared a love that was the bedrock of their family. Together, they navigated the joys and tribulations of life, leaving an indelible mark on their two sons, Tommy and James Himes, and extending their warmth to everyone around them. Robbie's sisters, Linda Gurley, Janice Owen, and Sherry Adams, stand as a testament to the strong family bonds that Robbie cherished deeply.

The Heart of the Community

Robbie's contributions to the Gleason community went beyond the confines of her home. Whether it was through her involvement in local events or simply sharing her wisdom and kindness, Robbie was a figure of stability and love in the town. Her passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt by many, signaling not just the loss of a beloved resident, but the fading of a generation that shaped the character and values of Gleason. The memorial service on March 2 is not just an opportunity to mourn, but to celebrate the life of a woman who was, in many ways, the heart of the community.

Legacy and Reflection

As Gleason prepares to say goodbye to Robbie, reflections on her life serve as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on a community. Robbie's legacy is not just in the memories she leaves behind, but in the lives she touched and the love she shared. Her passing is a call to reflect on the values of community, love, and resilience that Robbie embodied. It's an invitation to carry forward the kindness and warmth she spread so freely, ensuring that her spirit lives on in the actions and hearts of those she leaves behind.

In remembering Robbie Fay McWherter Hines, the community of Gleason is reminded of the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring power of love and kinship. As her family, friends, and neighbors gather to honor her memory, Robbie's story is a beacon of hope and a testament to the profound impact one person can have on the world around them.