Obituary

Remembering Martha A. Maxey: A Pillar of Finance and Faith

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Remembering Martha A. Maxey: A Pillar of Finance and Faith

The world of finance mourns the loss of Martha A. Maxey. The former assistant vice president of Eastern Financial Credit Union in Broward County, Florida, Maxey, 81, passed away on December 23, 2023. Born on November 13, 1942, in Florence, Martha’s legacy extends beyond her professional accomplishments, remembered not only for her financial acumen but her deep faith as well.

A Pioneering Figure in Finance

Martha A. Maxey was an influential figure in the financial sector. Her career at Eastern Financial Credit Union was marked by dedication and an unwavering commitment to service. As an assistant vice president, she was instrumental in guiding the institution through challenging financial landscapes, demonstrating an exceptional understanding of monetary dynamics.

Remembering Martha: Beyond Professional Life

Martha’s life, however, wasn’t solely defined by her work in the financial sector. She was also a woman of profound faith. Those who knew her describe a woman who lived her faith, a true believer who entered eternal rest with her Savior, Jesus Christ. This aspect of Martha added a depth to her character, making her more than a financial stalwart but a woman of spiritual strength as well.

Martha was married to Lee Almond Maxey, Jr., who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Myra Gee, and her husband, Max. Her personal life was marked by the same dedication and commitment she displayed professionally. She was a pillar in her family and her loss leaves a void that will be hard to fill.

