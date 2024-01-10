Remembering Loki: A Tribute to Willoughby's Retired K-9 Officer

In a poignant turn of events, the Willoughby Police Department in Ohio mourns the loss of one of its finest, retired K-9 officer Loki. On January 2, 2024, Loki breathed his last at the age of 10, leaving a legacy of nine years of dedicated service to the department and the community.

Loki: A Legacy of Exceptional Service

Loki joined the Willoughby Police Department in 2014 and was paired with Sgt. Matt Neath, forming a formidable law enforcement duo. The K-9 officer demonstrated exceptional skills throughout his tenure, notably in tracking and narcotics detection. His readiness and enthusiasm for duty set him apart, earning him the respect and admiration of his fellow officers and the community.

More Than A Police Dog

In the eyes of the Willoughby community, Loki was more than a police dog. His commitment to public safety and his unwavering loyalty to his team made him a cherished community member. His work was instrumental in ensuring the safety of officers and civilians alike, underscoring the invaluable role of K-9 units in law enforcement.

The news of Loki's passing was shared in a heartfelt Facebook post by Police Chief Jim Schultz. Schultz expressed deep sorrow over the loss, acknowledging Loki's outstanding service. Loki retired in September 2022, and his retirement was marked with a parade, a testament to the impact he made during his service. The event was not just a celebration of Loki's work but also a tribute to the partnership he shared with Sgt. Neath, a shining example of an effective law enforcement team.