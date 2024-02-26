Remembering Lois Lou Gibson: A Pillar of Hixson, Tennessee, Leaves a Legacy of Resilience and Love

In the quiet, close-knit community of Hixson, Tennessee, the news of Lois Lou Gibson’s passing on February 20, 2024, has left a palpable void. An 85-year-old matriarch known for her unwavering spirit and a career that spanned decades, Lois's life story is a testament to the enduring strength of familial bonds and the impact one individual can have on those around her.

A Life Well-Lived

Lois Gibson was not just any resident of Hixson; she was a beacon of warmth and dedication. Her professional journey, which concluded with her retirement from J. C. Penney in 2005 after leaving Sears & Roebuck in 1992, was marked by an ethic of hard work and commitment. However, it was her passions outside the workplace, particularly her love for golf and her deep-rooted faith in the United Methodist Church, that many will remember her by. Lois's life was a vivid illustration of balance — between dedication to one’s career and the pursuit of personal passions.

Family and Faith

Perhaps the most profound legacy Lois leaves behind is her family. Survived by her son Daniel Gibson and his spouse Linda, sisters Helen Locke and Diane Gregg, grandchildren Taylor and Wilson Gibson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, Lois’s life was rich with connections. The loss of her husband, Lemuel Gibson, and her sister, Jean Cradic, were deep sorrows, yet she faced these challenges with resilience, leaning on her faith and the support of her loved ones. Her family’s reflections paint a picture of a woman whose strength and love knew no bounds, a true matriarch who nurtured and guided with a gentle, yet firm hand.

A Community Gathers to Remember

The scheduled funeral services on February 24, at Legacy Funeral Home, with Brother James Eggert officiating, offer a moment for pause and reflection — not just for the family, but for the entire Hixson community and all who knew Lois. It’s a time to celebrate a life that, while marked by its share of sorrows, was overwhelmingly characterized by joy, love, and an indomitable spirit. Lois Lou Gibson’s story is a reminder of the impact one life can have, echoing in the lives of those it touched.

As the Hixson community comes together to bid farewell to one of its own, the legacy of Lois Lou Gibson stands as a beacon of hope and love. In the stories shared and the memories cherished, her spirit lives on, a testament to a life well-lived and a woman dearly loved.