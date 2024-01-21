Remembering Kathleen Gay Speirs: An Educator, Adventurer, and Philanthropist

Kathleen Gay Speirs, a beloved figure in the community of Russells Point, Ohio, has passed away at the age of 78. Born on April 2, 1945, in Xenia, Ohio, Kathleen's life was a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of diverse interests, deep dedication to education, and an unyielding spirit of generosity.

An Educator at Heart

After studying Biology and Psychology at Wilmington College, Kathleen ventured into the world of education. She found her calling in teaching middle grades science and math at Greenon Local Schools, shaping young minds until her retirement. Her dedication to education and her students left an indelible mark on the community.

A Life Well-Lived

Post-retirement, Kathleen's days were filled with the tranquility of Indian Lake, Russells Point. A familiar face on her pontoon or jet ski, she was known for her love of fishing. Her diverse interests extended to Corvettes, Nascar, and music. Kathleen's skills behind the wheel of a Corvette were well-recognized on the circuit, reflecting her adventurous spirit.

A Legacy of Generosity and Valor

Kathleen's life was not confined to her professional and personal interests; she was a woman of valor who stood up against injustice. Known for her generous heart, she actively contributed to the welfare of others, leaving a lasting legacy in her community.

She was predeceased by her parents Archie Otis Shaw and Dorothy (Reeves) Shaw, and her brother, John Shaw. Kathleen leaves behind her husband Philip M. Speirs, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, siblings, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for January 27, 2024, at Froggy's at the Lake in Lakeview, OH, where family, friends, and students will gather to honor her remarkable life.