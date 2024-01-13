Remembering Judith Whitcomb Hall: A Life of Teaching, Adventure, and Community

Judith Whitcomb Hall, lovingly known as Judy, was a beacon of joy, warmth, and adventure, whose legacy transcends borders. Born on December 16, 1923, in Lakeland, Florida, Judy’s life was a tapestry of vibrant experiences, marked by her dedication to education, her passion for exploration, and her innate ability to touch lives.

Early Life and Education

Judy spent her formative years in Keene and Troy, New Hampshire, where she soaked in the beauty of everyday pleasures and historic events. She graduated from Keene High School in 1941, celebrated for her prowess in music and softball. Judy’s passion for early childhood education led her to Leslie College in Boston. She later taught kindergarten in Maine and New York, earning her place in the hearts of countless students.

Family Life and Career

In 1947, Judy married Robert A. Hall, and the couple was blessed with two sons. They contributed significantly to New Hampshire’s summer camps, creating lasting memories for their family. After moving to Long Island in the 1960s, Judy completed her bachelor’s degree at Hofstra University and continued her teaching career, leaving an indelible mark on many young minds until her retirement in 1980.

Retirement and Adventures

Upon retirement, the couple returned to Troy, New Hampshire, where Judy’s garden bloomed, and her home became a hub of warmth for visitors. This phase of her life was marked by a series of global travels, including a 72-day world trip, an ascent to the Mount Everest base camp in her 80s, and journeys across various continents. Judy shared her love of exploration with her grandchildren through one-on-one trips to Europe, leaving them with a legacy of adventurous spirit.

Contributions and Legacy

Judy was recognized for her singing with the Keene Pops Choir and her volunteer work with the Troy Historical Society. As a member of the Cheshire TV ‘Keene Insights’ cast, she became a local celebrity. Judy, also known as Mom, Aunt Judy, Grammie, and Grammie Crackers, was celebrated for her joyful enthusiasm and welcoming spirit. Her legacy lives on through her family and friends around the world. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to local libraries or embarking on new travels are suggested to honor her memory.