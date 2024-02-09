Remembering Joel Belz: A Titan of Factual Christian Journalism

In a world where truth often takes a backseat to sensationalism, the passing of Joel Belz, a titan in Christian journalism, marks a significant loss. Belz, the founder of World magazine and the World Journalism Institute, breathed his last on February 9, 2024. He was 82.

A Beacon of Factual Christian Journalism

Joel Belz's journey began in 1986 when he established World magazine, a publication aimed at providing Christians, particularly conservative evangelicals and orthodox Bible-believers, with news grounded in biblical truth. His vision was clear: to offer readers a God-centered perspective on the world, as encapsulated in the magazine's motto, taken from Psalm 24.

Belz's commitment to factual reporting was unwavering. He wasn't afraid to challenge readers or confront uncomfortable truths. His approach to journalism was marked by a willingness to address scandals within the evangelical community and political issues with a commitment to truth and integrity.

The Birth of World Journalism Institute

In 1999, Belz's vision expanded to include the training of a new generation of journalists. The World Journalism Institute was born, with the aim of equipping Christian journalists with the skills to report factually and ethically.

Over 700 individuals have been trained by the Institute to date, many of whom have gone on to work for major national media organizations. This legacy of Belz's is perhaps one of his most enduring contributions to the field of journalism.

Challenges and Triumphs

Belz's journey was not without its challenges. Financial difficulties and reader dissatisfaction were constant companions. However, his unwavering commitment to his vision saw World magazine not only survive but grow.

His influence extended beyond the pages of his magazine. Belz was a respected figure in Christian journalism, known for his integrity and commitment to truth. His passing leaves a significant void in the field.

As the world of journalism grapples with the loss of Joel Belz, his legacy lives on in the pages of World magazine, the World Journalism Institute, and the countless journalists and writers who stand on his shoulders.

In these times when the lines between truth and fiction often blur, Belz's commitment to factual reporting grounded in biblical truth serves as a beacon. His life's work is a testament to the power of journalism that is both rigorous and compassionate, unafraid to confront the truth yet always striving to see the world from a God-centered perspective.

Joel Belz may be gone, but his legacy in Christian journalism endures. His influence continues to shape the way Christians engage with the news, reminding us all that truth, in all its complexity and beauty, is worth pursuing.