Remembering Jim Cochran: A Life of Joy, Service, and Sailing

The community mourns the loss of James R. 'Jimmy' Cochran, a beloved figure known for his vibrant spirit, commitment to service, and passion for the sea. Cochran's legacy is celebrated by family, friends, and all those touched by his generous heart and infectious joy. His life's achievements and the details of the upcoming services have been shared, along with a heartfelt invitation to honor his memory through contributions to the American Heart Association.

Advertisment

Early Life and Achievements

Jim Cochran's journey began at Warwick High School, followed by an impactful career after graduating from the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School. His leadership as president of the Apprentice Alumni Association and his dedicated service with Habitat for Humanity highlight a life committed to giving back. Cochran's love for the sea was evident in his accomplishments in sailboat racing and his enjoyment of boating on the James River.

Family, Friends, and Fond Memories

Advertisment

Survived by his daughters, Kelsey Marie Cochran and Jeanenne Nichole Cochran, grandson Jacob Sweatman, sisters, and a close-knit circle of friends and relatives, Jim's legacy is carried forward by those who knew him best. Known for lighting up any room with his joyous presence and mischievous grin, Jim's ability to connect with people and make them feel like family was unparalleled. His hobbies, including golfing and socializing, were avenues through which he shared laughter and good times, leaving indelible memories with all he encountered.

Final Farewell and Honoring His Legacy

The community will gather to bid farewell to Jim Cochran with viewing services scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2024, at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, and a funeral liturgy the following day at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Newport News. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the American Heart Association, a cause close to Jim's heart. As we reflect on Jim's life, we are reminded of the Irish blessing he cherished, symbolizing a journey of warmth, support, and eternal care.