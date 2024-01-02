en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Remembering Janice Louise (Notch) Roering: A Pillar of Strength and Love

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Remembering Janice Louise (Notch) Roering: A Pillar of Strength and Love

Janice Louise (Notch) Roering, a cherished pillar of the Sartell community and a beacon of faith, passed away on December 26, 2023, at the age of 79. Born in Melrose, Minnesota, on April 7, 1944, to Lawrence and Alma Notch, Janice’s life was marked by unwavering devotion to her family, her faith, and her community.

A Life of Service and Love

Janice shared more than five decades of her life with her husband, Ronald Roering. Together, they nurtured a loving family, raising five children and rejoicing in the roles of grandparents and great-grandparents. Janice’s love and care extended beyond her family. For 40 years, she ran the ‘Little Rascals’ home daycare, touching numerous lives in the process and leaving an indelible mark on the Sartell community.

Remembering Janice

Janice’s spirit of service didn’t rest even after her retirement. As her husband battled Parkinson’s Disease, she became his primary caregiver, demonstrating an enduring love that transcended health and hardship. Beyond her role as a caregiver and a mother, Janice was a woman of many talents and passions. She found solace and pleasure in watercolor painting, an art form where she was notably skilled. Her love for nature found expression in her gardening pursuits, further enhancing the beauty of her environs.

A Legacy of Strength and Beauty

As Janice departs from this world, she leaves behind a legacy of strength, beauty, and love. She is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and four of her siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell on January 4, 2024, officiated by Reverend Ronald Weyrens. Janice will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff, caregivers, friends, daycare families, and neighbors who provided care and comfort during Janice’s final months.

0
Obituary United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

By Sakchi Khandelwal

County Mayo Mourns: Recent Death and Funeral Notices

By BNN Correspondents

Hamilton Woman Sherry Dishmon Tragically Killed in Drive-through Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Indianapolis New Year's Day Tragedy: Firefighter and Woman Found Dead in Crashed Truck

By BNN Correspondents

Beloved Educator and Community Pillar, Louis Charles 'Louie' Knoll, Pa ...
@Education · 1 hour
Beloved Educator and Community Pillar, Louis Charles 'Louie' Knoll, Pa ...
heart comment 0
Remembering Ken Bowman: A Gridiron Giant and Academic Achiever

By Salman Khan

Remembering Ken Bowman: A Gridiron Giant and Academic Achiever
Mountain Iron Mourns the Loss of Annette R. Frericks

By BNN Correspondents

Mountain Iron Mourns the Loss of Annette R. Frericks
Tennessee Woman Found Dead Following House Fire: A Tragic End to Urgent Searches

By BNN Correspondents

Tennessee Woman Found Dead Following House Fire: A Tragic End to Urgent Searches
Fred Skillern: The Quiet Guardian of Hamilton County Passes Away

By Rafia Tasleem

Fred Skillern: The Quiet Guardian of Hamilton County Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
44 seconds
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
52 seconds
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
2 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
2 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
3 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
4 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
4 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
5 mins
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
7 mins
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app