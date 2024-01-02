Remembering Janice Louise (Notch) Roering: A Pillar of Strength and Love

Janice Louise (Notch) Roering, a cherished pillar of the Sartell community and a beacon of faith, passed away on December 26, 2023, at the age of 79. Born in Melrose, Minnesota, on April 7, 1944, to Lawrence and Alma Notch, Janice’s life was marked by unwavering devotion to her family, her faith, and her community.

A Life of Service and Love

Janice shared more than five decades of her life with her husband, Ronald Roering. Together, they nurtured a loving family, raising five children and rejoicing in the roles of grandparents and great-grandparents. Janice’s love and care extended beyond her family. For 40 years, she ran the ‘Little Rascals’ home daycare, touching numerous lives in the process and leaving an indelible mark on the Sartell community.

Remembering Janice

Janice’s spirit of service didn’t rest even after her retirement. As her husband battled Parkinson’s Disease, she became his primary caregiver, demonstrating an enduring love that transcended health and hardship. Beyond her role as a caregiver and a mother, Janice was a woman of many talents and passions. She found solace and pleasure in watercolor painting, an art form where she was notably skilled. Her love for nature found expression in her gardening pursuits, further enhancing the beauty of her environs.

A Legacy of Strength and Beauty

As Janice departs from this world, she leaves behind a legacy of strength, beauty, and love. She is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and four of her siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell on January 4, 2024, officiated by Reverend Ronald Weyrens. Janice will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff, caregivers, friends, daycare families, and neighbors who provided care and comfort during Janice’s final months.