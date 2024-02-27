Remembering Jamie J. Frey: A Legacy of Kindness and Community Support

Jamie J. Frey, aged 85, passed away on February 22, 2024, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by family, friends, and the Norfolk community. Born in Julesburg, Colo., Jamie dedicated her life to education, family, and philanthropy, touching many lives with her kindness and generosity. Services to honor her life are set for February 29 at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk.

Life and Legacy

Jamie's journey began on January 1, 1939, in Julesburg, Colo., where she was born into a loving family. After graduating from Colorado Women's University in Denver, she married Tom Frey in 1960. Together, they built a life filled with love, raising four children. Jamie wore many hats throughout her career, from substitute teaching to managing the accounts at Frey Mechanical Contractors. Her diverse career path showcased her adaptability and commitment to contributing to her family's well-being and the community's growth.

Philanthropy and Final Wishes

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Jamie's family has requested donations be made to the Orphan Grain Train or a charity of one's choice, in her name. This final wish highlights Jamie's lifelong dedication to supporting those in need and her belief in the power of community assistance. Her impact extends beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of many through her acts of kindness and the comfort she provided to those around her.

A Community's Mourning

The Daily News, in offering free publication of death notices, underscores the importance of commemorating loved ones and the options available for families to memorialize their departed. Jamie's death notice, published in the Daily News, invites the community to reflect on her life and contributions, ensuring her memory continues to inspire kindness and philanthropy in Norfolk and beyond.

Jamie J. Frey's passing is a profound loss to her family and all who knew her. Yet, her legacy of love, kindness, and community service will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire future generations. As the Norfolk community prepares to say their final goodbyes, Jamie's life serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on many lives.