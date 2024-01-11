Remembering Jackson 'Jack' Lee Baker: Barber, Missionary, and Community Pillar

Whetstone, Arizona, said a somber farewell to a cherished member of its community on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. Jackson "Jack" Lee Baker, a man of many professions and passions, breathed his last at the age of 89. Born on June 1, 1934, in the small town of Washougal, Washington, Jack's life journey was an amalgamation of varied roles and experiences, making him a beloved figure in his community.

A Life of Many Roles

Jack's story started in the classrooms of Ockley Green Elementary School and Jackson High School in Portland, Oregon. His initial strides into the working world saw him delivering flowers and laboring in construction. However, he soon found his calling as a third-generation barber, embracing a craft cherished in his family. His dedication led him to graduate from Barber College at the ripe age of 21.

Parallel to his professional journey, Jack's personal life was marked by a deep bond of love. He married Lona Mae Ryan on January 4, 1956, in Custer, South Dakota. Their marriage, spanning almost seven decades, was a testament to their unwavering love, even in the face of the heartbreaking loss of their eldest son, Thomas "Tom" Lee Baker, in 2008.

From Barber to Missionary

After a year of working as a barber in Rapid City, Jack, along with his family, decided to turn a new page in their lives and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he continued his barber profession. Yet, his life was destined for a spiritual awakening. Jack embraced the teachings of Born-again Christianity and dedicated over two decades to missionary work as a Literature Evangelist.

His journey was not just confined to spiritual realms. Jack also ventured into Financial Planning Services, a role in which he received numerous accolades, before finally settling down for retirement back in Arizona. Retirement, however, did not mean a break from his cherished profession. Jack continued working as a barber until the age of 87, manifesting his deep love for his craft.

Remembering Jack Lee Baker

Jack was a man of varied passions. He had a love for cars and drag racing, a fondness for the outdoors exhibited through his hiking and camping adventures, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, evident in his deep Bible study sessions. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of his wife, three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Jack's memory will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Benson, Arizona, on January 21, 2024. Jack lives on in the hearts of many, remembered for his love of life, God, family, work, and people, and for his infectious wit and smile.