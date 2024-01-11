en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Remembering Jackson ‘Jack’ Lee Baker: Barber, Missionary, and Community Pillar

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Remembering Jackson ‘Jack’ Lee Baker: Barber, Missionary, and Community Pillar

Whetstone, Arizona, said a somber farewell to a cherished member of its community on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. Jackson “Jack” Lee Baker, a man of many professions and passions, breathed his last at the age of 89. Born on June 1, 1934, in the small town of Washougal, Washington, Jack’s life journey was an amalgamation of varied roles and experiences, making him a beloved figure in his community.

A Life of Many Roles

Jack’s story started in the classrooms of Ockley Green Elementary School and Jackson High School in Portland, Oregon. His initial strides into the working world saw him delivering flowers and laboring in construction. However, he soon found his calling as a third-generation barber, embracing a craft cherished in his family. His dedication led him to graduate from Barber College at the ripe age of 21.

Parallel to his professional journey, Jack’s personal life was marked by a deep bond of love. He married Lona Mae Ryan on January 4, 1956, in Custer, South Dakota. Their marriage, spanning almost seven decades, was a testament to their unwavering love, even in the face of the heartbreaking loss of their eldest son, Thomas “Tom” Lee Baker, in 2008.

From Barber to Missionary

After a year of working as a barber in Rapid City, Jack, along with his family, decided to turn a new page in their lives and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he continued his barber profession. Yet, his life was destined for a spiritual awakening. Jack embraced the teachings of Born-again Christianity and dedicated over two decades to missionary work as a Literature Evangelist.

His journey was not just confined to spiritual realms. Jack also ventured into Financial Planning Services, a role in which he received numerous accolades, before finally settling down for retirement back in Arizona. Retirement, however, did not mean a break from his cherished profession. Jack continued working as a barber until the age of 87, manifesting his deep love for his craft.

Remembering Jack Lee Baker

Jack was a man of varied passions. He had a love for cars and drag racing, a fondness for the outdoors exhibited through his hiking and camping adventures, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, evident in his deep Bible study sessions. His departure leaves a void in the hearts of his wife, three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Jack’s memory will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Benson, Arizona, on January 21, 2024. Jack lives on in the hearts of many, remembered for his love of life, God, family, work, and people, and for his infectious wit and smile.

0
Obituary United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
59 mins ago
Rosemary 'Eileen' Walls: A Life of Devotion and Passion
Rosemary “Eileen” Walls, a beloved matriarch and long-time resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at the age of 94 on January 11, 2024. Born to Ernest and Juanita Shadwell on June 20, 1929, in Effingham, Illinois, Eileen led a life filled with devotion to her family and a passion for gardening, fishing, and travel. A
Rosemary 'Eileen' Walls: A Life of Devotion and Passion
Emmy-Winning Makeup Artist Reggie Wells Dies at Age 76
4 hours ago
Emmy-Winning Makeup Artist Reggie Wells Dies at Age 76
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams and Remembers Iconic Jersey Try
4 hours ago
Rugby Community Mourns the Loss of Legend JPR Williams and Remembers Iconic Jersey Try
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
2 hours ago
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
Orrin Arnold Haugen: A Life of Service, Community Involvement, and Family Devotion
2 hours ago
Orrin Arnold Haugen: A Life of Service, Community Involvement, and Family Devotion
Ed Broadbent: A Beacon of Social Democracy Passes Away
2 hours ago
Ed Broadbent: A Beacon of Social Democracy Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
3 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
3 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
4 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
4 mins
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
5 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
5 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
7 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
7 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
8 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app