Remembering Hazel Stansel: A Legacy of Warmth and Craftsmanship in Dixie, Georgia

In the quiet embrace of the early morning hours on February 21, 2024, the town of Dalton, Georgia, bid farewell to one of its most cherished residents. Hazel Stansel, aged 89, passed away at Hamilton Medical Center, leaving behind a legacy marked not just by her achievements and hobbies but by the warmth and affection she bestowed upon those around her.

Advertisment

The Life and Legacy of Hazel Stansel

Born on September 4, 1934, in Dixie, Georgia, to Edwin Walter White and Edna Marie White, Hazel's early years were shaped by the close-knit community of Valdosta. Her prowess on the basketball court at Dixie High School hinted at the determination and spirit she would carry throughout her life. However, it was her long-term service at South Georgia Medical Center that many will remember. Hazel's dedication to her work was paralleled only by her devotion to her family and her faith. A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Hazel found solace and strength in her beliefs, which she shared generously with those around her.

Hazel's talents extended beyond her professional life into her hobbies. An avid reader, she also excelled in cross-stitch and embroidery, her needlework receiving accolades at the county fair. These activities were more than just pastimes; they were expressions of love, often becoming cherished gifts for family and friends. Her ability to create beauty with thread and needle was a testament to her patience and attention to detail, traits that endeared her to many.

Advertisment

A Family's Matriarch

It was perhaps in her role as a matriarch where Hazel truly shone. Affectionately known as 'Momma' by not just her own children but many who knew her, Hazel's nurturing nature was her hallmark. Her legacy is carried on by her extensive family, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews. They remember her not only for her outward achievements but for the love and wisdom she imparted. Hazel's husband James Stansel, son Gerald R. Stansel, and brother Carl White preceded her in death, but the family continues to grow, each new member learning of Hazel's legacy through stories and memories.

The future interment of her ashes in her hometown of Dixie, Ga, as overseen by the Julian Peeples Funeral Home of Dalton, will be a final homage to Hazel's deep connection to her roots. It's a fitting tribute to a woman whose life was a tapestry of dedication to her community, her family, and her faith.

Advertisment

Reflecting on a Life Well-Lived

In remembering Hazel, we are reminded of the impact one life can have on many. Her contributions to her community and her unwavering support of her loved ones are benchmarks of a life well-lived. Hazel's story, from the basketball courts of Dixie High School to the accolades at the county fair, and most importantly, in the hearts of those she touched, is a narrative of resilience, kindness, and devotion.

As we reflect on Hazel Stansel's life, it becomes clear that her legacy is not just in the tangible achievements or the beautiful needlework she left behind. Instead, it is woven into the fabric of the lives she touched, a lasting testament to the power of warmth, generosity, and love. Hazel's story, encapsulated in the memories of those who knew her, continues to inspire and comfort, a beacon of the enduring impact of a life dedicated to others.