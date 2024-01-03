Remembering Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn, an esteemed matriarch and community figure, passed away at the age of 87 on December 26, 2023, at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab in Salisbury, North Carolina. Born on May 12, 1936, in Creekside, Indiana County, Pennsylvania, she was the cherished daughter of Fredrick Albert Schreckengost and Grace Pearl Simmers Schreckengost.

Life and Legacy

Frances Van Horn was known for her dedication to her family and her community. She was a revered Sunday School teacher, a valued employee, and a talented seamstress and needleworker. Beyond her public roles, she was a loving mother and grandmother, touching the lives of those around her with her strength, resilience, and kindness.

Family and Survival

Frances was predeceased by her husband Charles Lee Van Horn Sr., her brothers Kenneth and James Schreckengost, and her son-in-law Shayne Brown. However, she leaves behind a strong and thriving family. Survived by her children Charles Jr., Thomas, Sandra, and Susan, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother Harold, Frances’s legacy will live on.

Notably, Frances was a breast cancer survivor, exemplifying her fighting spirit. She also took pride in her children’s military service, encapsulating her deep sense of patriotism and values.

Final Years and Funeral

Frances spent her final years in North Carolina, close to her son Tom and his family. She received loving care at Taylor House and Trinity Oaks Health & Skilled Nursing Facility, ensuring her comfort and well-being. The visitation will be held on January 4, 2024, with the funeral service following on January 5 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, then interment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield. Her life will be celebrated and remembered by all those whose lives she touched.