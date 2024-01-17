Remembering Earl B. Leiting: A Life Dedicated to Service, Farming, and Family

Earl B. Leiting, a cherished pillar of the Randolph community, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 14, 2024. He was 75. His life was a testament to the virtues of hard work and family love, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

A Life Rooted in Service and Family

Born on May 13, 1948, to Vernice and Velna (Gubbels) Leiting in Osmond, Earl's roots were deeply intertwined with the land. Raised on a family farm, his youth was steeped in lessons of resilience and stewardship, shaping his character and life trajectory. A graduate from St. Frances High School in Randolph in 1966, Earl's dedication to service saw him enlist in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1966 to 1968.

In 1969, Earl married LaDonna Marie Biernbaum, a union that blossomed into a beautiful family and a shared life on the Leiting family farm in Randolph. Their enduring bond is a testament to their shared values and commitment. Earl retired in 2016, spending his latter years immersed in projects in his shed, farming, and cherishing moments at his grandchildren's events.

Survived by Love and Legacy

Earl's passing leaves a void in the hearts of his wife, three children, ten grandchildren, a sister, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. His parents and several in-laws preceded him in death. Yet, Earl's legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the community he shaped.

A Farewell to a Pillar of the Community

Earl's funeral service will be held with full military honors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the U.S. Army Honors Guard at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lied Randolph Public Library or St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, reflecting Earl's commitment to his community and faith.