Remembering Dr. Sharon James: A Legacy of Excellence in Education and Mentorship

On a cold December night, the University of North Carolina (UNC) lost one of its most iconic figures, Dr. Sharon James. A professor of classics who joined UNC in 1999, Dr. James passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 63, leaving behind an impactful legacy in academia and a void that will be hard to fill.

A Force for Good

Colleagues remember Dr. James as a ‘dominating force for good’. Known for her strong opinions, forcefulness, and unmistakable presence, she was a beacon of knowledge and inspiration. Her teaching style was unique, striking a balance between rigor and empathy, ensuring her students not only learned but thrived.

Award-winning Educator

Completing her doctorate in Comparative Literature at UC Berkeley, Dr. James quickly became renowned for her dedication to teaching. Her exceptional teaching skills won her multiple awards, including the prestigious Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2021. Her colleague, Donald Haggis, referred to her as the best teacher he had ever met, emphasizing her investment, time, energy, and devotion to her students.

Indelible Impact on Students

Dr. James’ office was a hub for students, reflecting her deep commitment to their academic and personal growth. She had the ability to inspire her students and guide them towards their passion. Emma Carpenter, influenced by Dr. James to major in classics, and Caitlin Hines, a 2013 graduate, remember her as an exceptionally funny person with a contagious laugh that could light up a lecture hall. Both the academic and personal lives of her students were enriched under her tutelage.

Dr. Sharon James’ passing leaves behind a legacy of excellence in education, mentorship, and an indelible impact on her students and colleagues. As the UNC community mourns this loss, her spirit lives on in the corridors of the university, in the minds of her students, and in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know her.