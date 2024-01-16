Remembering Debra Ann Wright: A Life Filled with Service and Creativity

Debra Ann Wright, a cherished resident of Brattleboro, Vermont, and former inhabitant of Keene, New Hampshire, took her last breath at the Thompson House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on December 26, 2023. The 62-year-old was born to Jane (Hickey) and Victor Dunn on December 20, 1961, in the historical town of Hampton, Virginia.

Early Life and Career

Wright was a proud alumna of Monadnock Regional High School, where she graduated in the class of 1980. Post her high school education, she donned the uniform to serve in the U.S. Navy, contributing her part to the nation's defense. Her professional journey led her to Kiser's Orthotic and Prosthetic Services, Inc., where she served as an office manager until her retirement in 2012.

Passions and Personal Life

Wright's life was a rich tapestry of passions. She found solace by the seashore, and her creativity found an outlet in painting and crafting pictures and poems. A loyal fan of The Three Stooges, Wright indulged in marathons of the show every New Year's Eve, a tradition that marked the beginning of her years.

Family and Memorial

Left to honor her memory are her children Justin Michael Wright, Gregory Allen Wright, and Sadie Elaine Dunn, her brother Timothy Patrick Dunn, and her grandchildren Camilla, Julianna, Thomas, and Kaelyn. Her nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends will also remember her for the warmth she imparted. A wake and memorial service is scheduled for January 19, 2024, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel in Keene, where loved ones will gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Debra's name, contributing to the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, a cause close to her heart.