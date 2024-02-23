Remembering Charline Hobbs Johnson: A Life Steeped in Faith and Service in Dunlap, Tennessee

On a quiet February morning in Dunlap, Tennessee, the community mourns the loss of one of its most cherished members, Charline Hobbs Johnson, who passed away at the age of 94. Born into the Heard family on a warm summer day in 1929, Charline's life story is a testament to the values of faith, family, and service that have defined generations.

A Legacy of Love and Loss

Charline's journey through life was marked by profound love and, inevitably, loss. Married first to Carl Hobbs for 38 years and then to Clay Johnson for 11, she experienced the kind of enduring partnerships that many only dream of. Yet, she also knew the pain of goodbye, outliving not only her husbands but also her son Dale Hobbs, and several siblings. Through it all, Charline's resilience and spirit never waned, supported by a close-knit family that includes her daughter Carlene Henry, her grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren, who all continue to honor her memory.

A Pillar of the Community

Charline's contributions extended far beyond the confines of her home. For over two decades, she served at the Sequatchie General Hospital as a CNA and Ward Clerk, where her compassion and dedication left a lasting impact on both colleagues and patients. Her work ethic and kindness epitomized the community spirit of Dunlap, earning her the respect and admiration of all who knew her.

Her faith was another cornerstone of her life. Raised in a devout Christian environment, Charline's spirituality was not just a personal comfort but a guiding force. Her involvement in the Dunlap church of Christ reflected her commitment to living a life of service and faith, influencing many within her community to follow in her footsteps of generosity and devotion.

A Final Farewell

As Dunlap prepares to say goodbye, Charline's family expresses their gratitude towards the caregivers and staff at NHC Healthcare-Sequatchie and Hospice of Chattanooga, who provided not only medical care but also friendship and support in her final days. The visitation and funeral services, scheduled to take place at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center and the Dunlap church of Christ, will be an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of a life well-lived.

In the wake of her passing, Charline Hobbs Johnson leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire those who knew her and even those who only hear her story. Her life reminds us of the power of faith, the importance of community, and the enduring strength of familial bonds. Dunlap has lost a beloved member, but her spirit will forever remain a part of the fabric of this Tennessee town.