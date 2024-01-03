Remembering Bill Shoemate: A Pillar of the Lawton Community

In the heart of Lawton, Oklahoma, a great tree has fallen. Bill Shoemate, a towering figure who dedicated his life in service to his community, has passed away at the ripe age of 88 on the last day of the year, Sunday, December 31. A man of many hats, Shoemate’s influence spanned across various facets of the local community; from his roles as a former Lawton City Councilman, and Lawton School Board member, to his enduring service as a longtime coach.

A Life of Service

Beyond his official roles, Shoemate embodied community spirit. A proud son of the Comanche Tribe, he was continually involved in multiple organizations and committees, contributing toward the growth and development of his people. His dedication to public service blazed a trail of impact that extended far beyond council chambers and school board meetings.

Parallel to his service roles, Shoemate also established an impressive 42-year career in radio and marketing. His tenure at KSWO marked a significant period during which he utilized his media platform for the benefit of his community. Through this platform, he even played a pivotal role in launching the career of a sports journalist, once again demonstrating his knack for influencing lives positively.

Remembering Bill Shoemate

As the community comes to terms with this great loss, plans are underway to honor and remember Bill Shoemate’s legacy. A funeral service is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 5, at the First Baptist Church of Lawton. As the curtains close on this remarkable life, the echoes of Shoemate’s work continue to resonate within the lives of many in Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma, undoubtedly ensuring that his legacy will live on.