Religious Resurgence in the U.S.: A Look at Recent Catholic Events

In a significant moment of its Catholic history, the United States is witnessing a series of events that underscore its religious character and its impact on the global Catholic community. The country’s religious resurgence can be mapped through several key occurrences, each of which highlights the enduring religious nature of the nation.

The Supreme Court’s Pro-Life Victory

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization marks a pro-life victory that has sent ripples beyond the U.S., resonating within the wider world. This landmark case has gained international attention, underscoring the deep-seated religious beliefs that persist despite various influencing factors.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: A Sensation

An equally captivating event is the case of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, whose well-preserved body has become a sensation. Such a phenomenon, attracting vast crowds, might have been anticipated in traditionally Catholic countries, yet it is particularly noteworthy in contemporary U.S. This suggests that the nation, at its core, remains deeply religious.

National Eucharistic Congress: A Revival

Further solidifying this narrative of religious resurgence is the forthcoming National Eucharistic Congress, set to take place in Indianapolis from July 17-21, 2024. This event, viewed as a Eucharistic Revival, is expected to draw thousands from across the continent. The Congress, featuring a free ‘Revival Spark Series’ with nine days of Eucharistic reflections, aims to ignite personal responses to the Eucharistic Revival and promote interior renewal. It emphasizes the love of the Eucharist as the source and summit of faith, with the success of the revival hinging on changing hearts and spreading renewed love for the Eucharist across the United States.

Observers within and outside America are intrigued by these developments. The nation’s Catholic life is expected to witness more significant events, further emphasizing its religious character.