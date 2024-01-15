Reliant Partners with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity: A MLK Day Commitment

On a memorable Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Lubbock, Texas, witnessed the convergence of corporate generosity, athletic prowess, and community spirit. Energy provider Reliant joined hands with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity and Texas Tech University Athletics to bring to completion three homes, each a beacon of hope and fresh start for local families.

Reliant's Commitment to Community Service

In a show of tangible commitment to community service, Reliant didn't merely pledge manpower. The company funded the fencing materials for the homes, promising an additional year of free electricity to each of the new homeowners. This gesture of goodwill offers not only financial relief but also an added layer of security and privacy, ensuring a safe and peaceful home environment.

Honoring MLK's Legacy of Service

Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant, brought to the forefront the company's dedication to honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of service. By volunteering in the communities they serve, Reliant aims to embody King's ideals and emulate his dedication to improving lives. This venture saw athletes from Texas Tech University and Reliant employees volunteering side by side, working together to finish the homes.

Impact of Reliant's Support

Christy Reeves, executive director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, spotlighted the significance of Reliant's financial backing and volunteerism in addressing the escalating community needs. Beyond this initiative, Reliant's broader community involvement is impressive, with over $4.8 million in donations in 2023, backing for over 200 organizations, and more than 4,000 volunteer hours.

Reliant: A Leader in Evolving Energy Space

Renowned for its remarkable customer service, Reliant is a frontrunner in the evolving energy arena, offering a range of services from EV solutions to smart home experiences. As an affiliate of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, Reliant's mission is to power a brighter and sustainable future.

Partnering with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit organization, they assist families in need of affordable housing. Through the support of volunteers, donors, and partners, they concentrate on building homes and community strength, a testament to the enduring power of collective action.