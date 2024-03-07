Reliability Inc. Wins $7.7M in Judgments Against Vivos Group, Eyes Swift Collection

On December 29, 2023, a significant legal development unfolded as the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, ratified three arbitration awards as judgments in favor of Reliability Incorporated and its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, against the Vivos Group. This legal victory marks a pivotal moment for Reliability, with the total judgments exceeding $7.7 million. The arbitrator's decision to appoint a rehabilitative receiver underscores the seriousness of the matter, setting the stage for a rigorous collection process.

A Long Road to Justice

The legal battle between Reliability and the Vivos Group has been protracted and complex. Beginning in August 2022 and culminating in October 2023, the arbitration process was marked by a series of awards based on contract and tort claims. The appointment of a rehabilitative receiver in January 2024 to oversee the collection of Reliability's portion of the judgments highlights the case's resolution phase. With the judgments now enforceable for 12 years and applicable across states, Reliability and MMG stand on solid ground to pursue what is owed to them.

Strategic Recovery Efforts

The appointed Rehabilitative Receiver's role is pivotal in navigating the post-judgment landscape. Tasked with developing a plan to facilitate the collection of the awards, the receiver's efforts include potentially seizing shares held by Dr. Naveen Doki and his affiliates within the Vivos Group. This strategic move not only aims to recover the awarded sums but also ensures that Vivos Group shareholders remain without voting rights in Reliability until the judgments are fully satisfied. This period of receivership represents a critical juncture for Reliability, as it seeks to recoup its losses and deter future contractual breaches.

Looking Forward

As Reliability embarks on this next chapter, the focus shifts towards growth and recovery. CEO Nick Tsahalis's statement reflects a sense of relief and optimism, highlighting the company's intention to move past the distractions of prolonged legal disputes. With an aim to grow organically and through synergistic mergers and acquisitions, Reliability is poised to leverage its legal victories as a springboard towards future success. As the company awaits the Receiver's plan and the eventual collection of the awards, stakeholders and investors are keenly watching, hopeful for a swift and favorable outcome.

The legal saga between Reliability and the Vivos Group, while challenging, has set a precedent for how business disputes of this nature can be resolved through arbitration and judicial enforcement. As Reliability turns the page on this chapter, the implications for corporate governance, shareholder rights, and the enforcement of arbitration awards in the business world will undoubtedly continue to resonate.