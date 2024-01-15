Relevant Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mining Claims in Wyoming

Relevant Gold Corp., a prominent North American gold exploration company, has announced a significant acquisition of 88 BLM mining claims in the South Pass Gold Field, Wyoming. This acquisition occurs through a Purchase Agreement with the Golden Buffalo Mining Company (GBMC), involving 1.5 million common shares of Relevant Gold, potential milestone payments, and a 3% net smelter return royalty.

Strategic Acquisition and Potential Rewards

The acquisition forms part of the company’s 3,766-hectare Golden Buffalo property. The agreement stipulates that GBMC will receive milestone payments comprising of $1 million and additional shares upon a substantial mineral resource estimate. Further, an additional $1 million is earmarked for a Feasibility Study, and a hefty $9 million upon the commencement of commercial production.

The transaction also restructures previous lease payments into success-based milestones, providing an opportunity for a portion of the NSR to be repurchased. The CEO of Relevant Gold, Rob Bergmann, underscored the benefits of this agreement, including significant cost savings and alignment with the company’s long-term objectives.

Golden Buffalo Property: A Promising Gold Mine

The Golden Buffalo property has demonstrated promising gold mineralization, with substantial gold intercepts from trenching and drilling programs. The property’s potential for considerable gold deposits has been a significant factor in this acquisition.

Key Appointments in the Wake of Acquisition

Simultaneously, Relevant Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Jerome Hutchison and Jacob Tyra from GBMC to pivotal roles in community relations and operations, respectively. Relevant Gold Corp.’s reputation for its focus on developing gold projects in Wyoming is bolstered by a team of experienced geologists, further strengthened by these new appointments.