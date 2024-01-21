Relativity Space's Proposed Test Stand Stirs Concerns Among Aircraft Operators

Relativity Space, a renowned launch service provider, has recently made a proposal for the construction of a towering 200-foot-tall test stand near the Long Beach Airport. This proposal has been met with growing apprehension amongst aircraft operators and trade associations, raising questions about the implications for flight patterns, aircraft navigation, safety, and environmental impacts.

Proposed Test Stand: A Closer Look

The test stand, proposed to be built adjacent to Relativity's headquarters at the former C-17 site, has not been elaborated upon in terms of its exact design and purpose. However, preliminary estimations suggest that the base of this structure will measure approximately 41 feet by 79 feet. While discussions with city departments are actively ongoing, a formal permit application for the project is yet to be filed.

Potential Impact on Relativity's Operations

Experts suggest that the proposed test stand will likely aid in testing for Relativity's 3D-printed Terran R rocket, a process that requires rigorous testing for structural integrity, particularly when handling heavy payloads. Involvement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is crucial, given the potential risks associated with the test stand's proximity to the airport.

Aviation Industry's Concerns and FAA's Role

Several aviation trade associations have voiced their concerns in a joint letter. They have emphasized the potential risks posed by this structure to flight patterns, navigation, and safety. Additionally, concerns regarding noise pollution have also been raised. The associations have urged the FAA to seek public input to help identify and mitigate potential risks. However, the FAA has clarified that while it is committed to evaluating and providing recommendations on such projects, the issuing of building permits falls within the purview of local governments.

City Officials and Support for Relativity Space

Despite the concerns, city officials remain optimistic about the role of Relativity Space in the local economy. They have expressed their keenness to support the company's growth in Long Beach, recognizing its valuable contribution to the local aerospace industry.