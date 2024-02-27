Relatient Rockets to 157th on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast

Main Storyline: Relatient, a leading patient scheduling and engagement technology company, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as the 157th fastest-growing private company in the Southeast Region. This ranking highlights Relatient's significant contributions to addressing challenges within the healthcare system through its innovative solutions. With 70% of U.S. adults expressing dissatisfaction with the healthcare system, and healthcare workers facing burnout and staff shortages, the demand for efficient digital tools has surged. Relatient's platform, which has more than doubled the number of appointments scheduled over the last two years, plays a critical role in enhancing patient access and streamlining administrative processes. The company's success is attributed to its client-centric culture, the introduction of a client advisory board in October 2023, and a focus on reinvesting in employee satisfaction. CEO Jeff Gartland emphasizes the company's commitment to sustainable growth and improving healthcare through a passionate and skilled team. The Inc. 5000 Regionals ranking is based on percentage revenue growth, requiring companies to demonstrate significant growth between 2020 and 2022 while meeting specific revenue thresholds.