REI Expands Ohio Presence with New Beavercreek Store, Enhancing Local Outdoor Gear Access

REI, the nation's leading outdoor co-op, announced the opening of its new store in Beavercreek, Ohio, marking a significant expansion of its retail footprint in the state. Located at 2500 North Fairfield Road, the new location is set to offer a vast range of outdoor gear and apparel, catering to the diverse needs of the Miami Valley's outdoor enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Diverse Offerings

The Beavercreek store, spanning approximately 23,000 square feet, is strategically positioned across from the Fairfield Mall, in the premises of the former HomeGoods store next to Michael's. This new outlet is designed to be a one-stop destination for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, and more. Highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive services, the store features a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics for year-round equipment maintenance and repairs. "The Miami Valley has three rivers for paddling; great places to camp, climb, and hike; and hundreds of miles of paved trails and singletrack for running, walking, and cycling. With nearly 29,000 members in the Dayton area, our new store is perfectly situated to serve as the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest," stated Sam Metcalf, REI Beavercreek Store Manager.

Membership Benefits and Community Engagement

Advertisment

REI operates as the country's largest member-owned consumer co-op, emphasizing its mission to "fight for a life outside." While the store welcomes all shoppers, REI members benefit from exclusive perks for a one-time lifetime fee of $30. The Beavercreek location, being the fifth REI store in Ohio, joins existing outlets in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus-Dublin, and Columbus-Easton. To celebrate its grand opening, the store plans an eventful weekend featuring giveaways, free coffee, exclusive camp mugs with donations to regional nonprofits, and outdoor socials with music and prominent outdoor brands.

Supporting the Local Community

In line with its commitment to fostering a more equitable outdoors, REI Beavercreek announced a $10,000 donation to a local nonprofit. This initiative underscores the co-op's dedication to not only providing high-quality outdoor gear and services but also contributing positively to the community and environment. With nearly 29,000 members in the Dayton area and over 405,000 statewide, REI's latest store opening is a testament to the brand's growing influence and commitment to enhancing outdoor experiences in Ohio.

The opening of REI's new store in Beavercreek is more than just a retail expansion; it's a vibrant testament to the burgeoning outdoor culture in Ohio. Through strategic location choices, diverse product offerings, and a strong focus on community engagement, REI is set to become an integral part of the Miami Valley's outdoor lifestyle. As patrons gear up to explore the great outdoors, REI Beavercreek stands ready to equip them for their next adventure, further solidifying its role in promoting a life well-lived outside.