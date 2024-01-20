Registrations Kickstart for the Annual Bridge Day Celebration

The annual Bridge Day celebration, a day that sees the New River Gorge brimming with BASE jumpers, rappellers, vendors, and spectators, is already generating excitement with registrations for various activities well underway. The event, coordinated by the New River Gorge CVB and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for October 19, and is already drawing interest from various quarters.

Into the Gorge Shuttles: A Unique Perspective

One of the unique attractions of Bridge Day is the 'Into the Gorge' shuttles. Offering a different perspective on the festivities, these shuttles provide an exclusive view of BASE jumpers as they land. With 500 spots available for this experience, 79 have already been snapped up as of January 18. The tickets, priced at $40 before July 1 and $50 thereafter, typically sell out quickly, making early registration a priority.

Vendor Registrations Kick Off

Bridge Day also provides a platform for vendors to showcase their offerings. Registration for vendor spots has begun, with 34 vendors already signed up. A total of 200 spots are available, with booth fees varying depending on membership with the Chamber of Commerce and the date of registration.

BASE Jumping and More

Registrations for BASE jumping, a significant highlight of the event, will open in July. There may also be limited tandem jumps available through Tandem Base, offering a chance for thrill-seekers to experience the rush of a BASE jump. Sponsorship opportunities are also being promoted for Bridge Day, providing a platform for businesses to gain visibility.

Active Southern West Virginia Bridge Day 5K

In addition to these activities, Active Southern West Virginia is organizing a Bridge Day 5K race on the same date. The registration fee currently stands at $45, set to increase after February 25. More information on all events can be found at the official Bridge Day website, making it the go-to source for all things Bridge Day.