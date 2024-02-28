Regina Jollivette Frazier: Pioneering Leader, Education Advocate Passes Away

Regina Jollivette Frazier, a beacon of hope and change in the realm of education equity and community service, left an indelible mark on Breakthrough Miami and South Florida before her peaceful passing on February 16, 2024. Her legacy, defined by a life of dedication, leadership, and passion, continues to inspire those within and beyond the Breakthrough Youth Village.

Trailblazer in Education and Community Service

Born into a family with a rich history of community engagement, Frazier's journey was shaped by her environment and upbringing. Graduating as valedictorian and furthering her education at Howard University and the University of Miami, she embarked on a career in healthcare before dedicating herself to community service. Her role on the board of Breakthrough Miami was pivotal, driving the organization towards its mission of providing educational opportunities to youth in South Florida.

Creating Opportunities Through Collaboration

Frazier was not just an administrative force; she was a connector. The Art Detectives Program, a collaboration with The Links Incorporated and The Pérez Art Museum Miami, showcased her ability to bring together diverse groups for a common purpose. By linking youth with local artists and law enforcement, she fostered a unique space for dialogue and learning, reinforcing her commitment to enriching the lives of the next generation.

A Legacy of Leadership and Excellence

Described as the "check and balances" of Breakthrough Miami by board chair Jeffrey Miller, Frazier's leadership was instrumental in establishing the organization's reputation as a leading nonprofit. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for education equity have left a lasting impact on the community, touching the lives of many and inspiring future leaders to follow in her footsteps. Her memory and contributions continue to influence the course of Breakthrough Miami, echoing her lifelong dedication to making a positive impact.