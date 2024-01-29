Refurbishment Underway at Disneyland's New Orleans Square Railroad Station

At the heart of Disneyland, the beloved New Orleans Square Railroad Station is temporarily closed for refurbishment. This closure has resulted in the station being temporarily unavailable as an entry and exit point for guests riding the Disneyland Railroad. However, the Railroad continues to operate with stops at its four stations, barring New Orleans Square Station, where passengers are not permitted to board or disembark during this time.

Wide-Ranging Refurbishments

These station renovations are just one aspect of ongoing construction and refurbishment efforts. The initiatives also extend to Tiana's Palace and the surrounding area. Despite the station closure, the Disneyland Railroad still makes brief stops at the location. The purpose of these pauses is twofold: to maintain water levels for the locomotives and to keep the timing of the trains on the Disneyland Railroad line.

Business as Usual in New Orleans Square

Meanwhile, the rest of New Orleans Square remains accessible to guests. Signs direct visitors to alternative attractions, restrooms, and dining options. Fan-favorites like the Mint Julep Bar, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Hungry Bear Restaurant continue to serve up a slice of the park's magic. Shops along Royal Street and Orleans Street are open for business as well, ensuring that shopping enthusiasts can take home a piece of Disneyland.

Haunted Mansion Grounds Expansion

These refurbishments and closures are part of a larger project. This ambitious undertaking involves an expansion of the Haunted Mansion grounds. The renovation includes a new outdoor queue, gardens, a greenhouse, a fountain, a gazebo, and a themed store. Themed walls displaying a 'Corruptible Mortal States' gallery of lenticular art now surround the Haunted Mansion, offering visitors a teaser of the wonders to come. While the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park remains closed for this ground expansion, a new refurbishment project has begun in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure.